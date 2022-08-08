DJ Chark: I have big expectations for this team and I want to live up to them

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions brought in DJ Chark on a one-year deal to improve the club’s receiving corps.

Entering his fifth season, Chark appears to be fitting in well with Detroit’s offense and quarterback Jared Goff.

Coming off a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his 2021 season, Chark said over the weekend that he can feel the offense jelling. But he’s also been asked to do more in Detroit’s scheme than in Jacksonville.

“Just different concepts that they’re asking me to do that I just haven’t really done since like maybe like my second year in the league, I might have did a few of the things but just consistently throughout the years I haven’t been,” Chark said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So there’s a lot of nuances in the playbook that’s allowing me to move around.”

Chark’s best season was in 2019 when he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards with eight touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl that season. Now he’s trying to replicate that kind of production for Detroit.

“[I] really have big expectations for this team, definitely for this offense, and I want to do my best to live up to those.”