Even Aaron Rodgers knows that Packers stock is worthless

Getty Images

I’ve long believed that Aaron Rodgers and I have more things in common than not. (Now that he’s kinder and gentler, that may no longer be the case.)

Here’s one thing we definitely agree on: Packers stock is worthless.

The topic emerged during Rodgers’s appearance on Pardon My Take. It started when Rodgers asked Big Cat if he’s “sensitive” about the quarterback’s comments from last year’s game against the Bears, when Rodgers yelled, “I own you.”

Eventually, PFT Commenter chimed in.

“I actually own you because I’m a Packers owner,” he said. “So I own you, you own him.”

“You own a piece of paper that has zero actual value?” Rodgers said.

BINGO. Rodgers is right. The stock has no value. At all. It’s just a piece of paper. A unique item of memorabilia. A grift on Packers fan that, at most, technically allows them them to say “we” when talking about the team.

Fortunately for the Packers, they ended their latest offering of pieces of paper with zero actual value earlier this year. By the time they do it again, Rodgers will be long gone from the team.

Then again, it wouldn’t matter. Most of the team’s shareholders realize they’re not really getting anything. And they’re still happy to contribute cash over and above their season ticket and other expenditures while attending games to help the effort.

That’s really all it is. A donation, acknowledged with a sheet of paper. It’s amazing other teams haven’t come up with a way to do the same thing.