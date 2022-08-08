Falcons sign MyCole Pruitt

Getty Images

Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt is headed to Atlanta.

The Falcons announced Pruitt’s signing on Monday afternoon. Defensive lineman Bryce Rogers was waived with an injury designation to create space for Pruitt on the 90-man roster.

Signing with the Falcons reunites Pruitt with head coach Arthur Smith. Smith was the tight ends coach when Pruitt joined Tennessee in 2018 and he was the offensive coordinator for Pruitt’s next two years with the Titans.

Pruitt remained with the AFC South club last year and posted 34 catches for 386 yards and seven touchdowns over his 58 regular season appearances with the team. He also caught four passes in the postseason and played in 21 games for the Vikings, Bears, and Texans before landing with the Titans.