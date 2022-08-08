Jets concerned about Mekhi Becton’s knee injury, more tests set for Tuesday

Getty Images

When Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a right knee injury in practice today, the team initially thought it was minor. But that may not be the case.

After further examination, Becton’s knee injury has the team concerned, and he’ll be getting more tests on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.

Becton has struggled to stay healthy in two seasons since the Jets selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Last year he played in only one game.

This injury is new and apparently unrelated to any previous injuries Becton has suffered, but another indication that a player the Jets had very high hopes for is struggling to meet his potential.