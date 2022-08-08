John Harbaugh disputes Tyler Linderbaum has Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh disputed a report that Tyler Linderbaum is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. Harbaugh said the rookie center has a soft-tissue injury in his foot.

“It’s a different ligament,” Harbaugh said Monday of Linderbaum’s injury, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “So he’s had the Lisfranc before. There’s no separation. There’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se. That’s my understanding. I’m not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences, as you know. But that’s what I was told.”

NFL Media reported Linderbaum was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain, but Harbaugh said “it’s not a serious thing.” The Ravens expect Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks.

Linderbaum played through a Lisfranc injury at Iowa.

“We want it to be right and healed, so it’s going to take a little bit of time, but it’s not a Lisfranc,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are counting on Linderbaum, the No. 25 overall selection, to start at center for them this season.