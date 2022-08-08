John Wolford: I’ve got to take advantage of all these reps

Getty Images

The Rams are continuing to hold Matthew Stafford out from 11-on-11 team drills, as the quarterback deals with an elbow injury.

At this point, Stafford appears likely to play through the ailment during the regular season. But because he’s practicing on a limited basis, backup John Wolford has gotten more opportunities in this year’s training camp.

Wolford has been the Rams’ backup for a couple of years. He started Los Angeles’ season finale in 2020 when the team defeated Arizona and clinched a playoff berth. He also started the team’s wild card victory over Seattle, but was sidelined early in that game due to injury.

For this camp, Wolford is looking to take advantage of the increased reps.

“Much like the older guys do, right, we’re refining their craft and trying not to get guys hurt. And when I get these reps I’ve got to make the most of them,” Wolford said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times.

Wolford noted that the expectations are higher when practicing with the first-team offense. But he also is not going out there trying to be a Stafford clone.

“We’re different players with different skill sets,” Wolford said. “And I can’t press if, you know, he can rip the ball 75 yards throwing across his body. I’m not going to force a throw like that.”

Wolford’s primary job is to keep Stafford’s seat warm in those 11-on-11 settings so that whenever QB1 comes back to practice it’s a seamless transition. But if Stafford does end up missing any time in the regular season, the snaps Wolford’s received with the first-team offense won’t hurt.