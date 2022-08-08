Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

USA TODAY Sports

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.

There’s potentially a new Aaron Donald in town. He’s in another town. Philadelphia. Rookie first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

On Sunday night, during a practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Jordan Davis sent the man who was trying to block him deep into the backfield.

Great pass rushers usually bring pressure from around the edge. Great quarterbacks often know how to move around to avoid it. Intense pressure up the middle can create major problems.

While there’s a big difference between that and dominating in a game, it’s a good sign. Davis could end up being the real deal. We’ll find out soon enough.