Josh McDaniels: We have no desire to trade Josh Jacobs

Posted by Josh Alper on August 8, 2022, 11:55 AM EDT
USA Today Sports

After the Raiders started Josh Jacobs at running back in the Hall of Fame Game, head coach Josh McDaniels said that the veteran was in the lineup because it is “good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason.”

Jacobs wasn’t the only projected starter to be on the field for the Raiders, but his presence drew a little more attention and a little more speculation about the possibility that the Raiders might have been showcasing him for a potential trade. On Monday, McDaniels told reporters that trading Jacobs isn’t something the team is planning to do.

“JJ’s a guy we know what he’s done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ. He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that at all,” McDaniels said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee.

As we’ve seen from teams that express no intention in trading a player before trading that player, things said publicly can disguise behind what the team is thinking about doing in private. The coming weeks will show whether that’s the case with the Raiders and Jacobs.

21 responses to “Josh McDaniels: We have no desire to trade Josh Jacobs

  2. “We are not trading Josh Jacobs” left out of the statement… “Until we do”

  3. sorry Josh,, you lost the locker room the moment JJ stepped on the HOF game field. Vets protect vets and starters protect starters.. you made poor decisions in Denver and you hae off to a awful start here.

  4. Jacobs is in his last year with the Raiders and look for the Raiders to run him a lot. Wear him out, run up his stats, then let him become a FA, and draft a rookie in 2023.

  5. The only way i see the Raiders trading him is if its a 2nd round pick or higher. I dont think theres a team out there that desperate for a starting running back currently.

  6. Man, the media really loves to stir up trouble. He even said that it was because he wanted Jacobs to feel some real hits that he wouldn’t see in practice. This is the way (Patriot Way).

  7. Jacobs is a stud. It would be foolish for them to trade him, and it was foolish to not exercise his 5th year option.

  10. 2 things that pretty much settles it he will be gone soon. I hate this coach and the whole Raiders organization.

  11. Definitely heard him say that about Jay Cutler all those years ago. 2 months later he was a Bear lol

  12. in NFL speak that means, “he’s done here, just trying to find some value for him outside the afc west….”

  13. McDaniels is already causing problems, wasting no time. The Raiders are doomed!

  14. Confusion, chaos and corruption….It’s the Raiders way!

    Week one will set the tone, can’t get here soon enough!

    Chargers 28
    Raiders 10

  16. I thought Jacobs’ number on his 5th year option was going to be a lot less than $8 mil, so once I saw that I wasn’t surprised it didn’t get picked up- I doubt McDaniels will ever want to be paying a RB that much. Also doubt they’re looking to move him, but White looked good enough on Thursday that the threshold for an “offer they can’t refuse” may not be too high…

  17. Getting what we can for this bust is critical to our rebuild. This is a blatant lie in attempt to trick the other teams. Not very clever there McDaniels.

  18. They absolutely need to trade him now, the bone head Devante Adams trade is making things very difficult for the Raiders. After this 5-12 finish this season they should just fire the entire front office staff and for crying out loud draft some lineman!

  19. After this double digit loss season the Raiders need to blow up the ship. The rudderless Raiders ship is definitely sinking and sinking fast!

  20. I don’t know how some people consider him a bust. I mean granted he’s not Elite and he probably shouldn’t have been a first rounder but other than one year he’s always been over a thousand yards

  21. democratsruiningamerica says:
    August 8, 2022 at 12:52 pm
    McDaniels has started destroying the Raiders before their first game.

    ——

    0 playoff and averaging 5.5 wins for the last 19 years. I think they were already destroyed. If McDaniels can’t do better there’s not much to lose.

