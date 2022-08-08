Keisean Nixon off NFI and into practice for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers signed cornerback Keisean Nixon as a free agent in March, but they had to wait for more than a week to get him on the field at training camp.

Nixon went on the non-football injury list because of a groin injury at the start of camp and he missed the first nine practices this summer. His absence came to an end on Sunday as the Packers activated him ahead of their final session of the weekend.

“He’s a guy we’re excited to get back, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

Nixon had 38 tackles in 40 games with the Raiders over the last three seasons. He was a core member of the special teams units, which were coached by current Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia during Nixon’s time with the AFC West club.