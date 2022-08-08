Lions sign Kendall Lamm

Getty Images

The Lions have added veteran offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to their roster.

The team announced the signing on Monday afternoon. Tackle Zein Obeid was placed on the reserve/retired list in a corresponding move.

Lamm was released by the Titans in March and visited the Colts last week. Lamm played 12 games for Tennessee last season and made one start. He has also appeared in 74 games for the Texans and Browns since entering the league in 2015.

The Lions are set to start Taylor Decker at left tackle and Penei Sewell at right tackle this season. Lamm would provide them with an experienced backup option come the fall.