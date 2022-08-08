Nick Sirianni hints at two series for starters in Friday night’s preseason opener

Getty Images

The beefed-up Eagles roster, with the passing game adding receiver A.J. Brown, will make its debut on Friday night against the Jets. So will we see Brown, receiver DeVonta Smith, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and other starters?

“Still sorting through all that,” coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Sunday. “We don’t have to make that decision until Friday. We’ll probably make it a little bit sooner than that, but still sorting through that.”

Sirianni set a precedent last year, his first with the team.

“Last year we played them, I want to say two series each,” Sirianni said. “We felt like that was a good formula. I’m not committing to that yet. But we’re still thinking it through at this time.”

Veteran Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin posed a great follow-up question: “What’s to think about?”

“Well, how they feel today or where we are as a team today is going to change in the next three days, right?” Sirianni said. “We’re constantly in the business of getting better, and we will see how things change in the next three days. There are so many things that can change in those days; I’m trying to take it one day at a time.”

He’s possibly saying that, in the next three days of practice, there could be an injury or a close call that freaks him out just enough to put his starters in bubble wrap for the preseason. Barring that, expect to see the starters for two drives against the Jets.