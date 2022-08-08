Patrick Mahomes regrets playing not to lose in second half of AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals, 2022 AFC Championship
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes learned a valuable lesson in the second half of the AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals: Sometimes when you play not to lose, that makes you lose.

Mahomes told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that after jumping out to a big early lead, the Chiefs became so focused on playing it safe that they stopped doing the things that had brought them to that point.

“The second half of that game: I don’t want to say we relaxed, but I mean when you lead like you did, you want to make sure you win the game, but you don’t want to play like you’re playing not to lose,” Mahomes said. “And I feel like that’s what we did. As a team, we were playing not to lose, we were playing just to get to the Super Bowl. If you look, they didn’t do much different from the first half to the second half. We just didn’t execute at a high enough level. They were playing the same coverages and we weren’t executing. Then momentum gets in the other team’s favor and when you’re playing a good football team, bad stuff happens.”

When Mahomes’ third touchdown pass gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead in the second quarter, it didn’t look like they were going to need to do much more to get to the Super Bowl. After the Chiefs’ 27-24 loss, Mahomes now knows he can’t allow that mentality to take hold in the middle of a game.

  3. Anyone who has an interest should go watch QB School on YouTube. JT OSullivan does some great breakdowns of player and games. He looks at play architecture, protection and QB play. He does a great breakdown of this game and shows that Mahomes is consistently speeding up his reads and forcing plays vs letting the play develop.

  4. On behalf of all CHiefs fans, I sincerely hope the lesson was learned by Mahomes and Andy Reid. Play to Win.

  8. That should be the life lesson for EVERY football player and coach at every level. Prevent Offense is probably the only thing worse than Prevent Defense.

  14. I don’t like that Mahomes is trying to blame away his poor play with “we played not to lose as a team”. That doesn’t explain him going 8/18 for 55 yards in the 2nd half. Or going from 98 QBR in the first half to 1.4 QBR in the second half. The reality is that the Bengals doubled how often they dropped 8 into coverage against the Chiefs in the 2nd half, they never blitzed Mahomes, just relied on their three/four man pass rush with him not being able to pass into clogged passing lanes. The Chiefs still tried to pass into it, made many mistakes, left points on the field, took bad sacks playing hero ball, and throughout the game Mahomes threw 7/13 for 59 yards with an INT and 2 sacks against 8 in coverage. And then he chucked a bad deep ball in coverage during OT that got picked. The Chiefs RBs ran for 5.6 YPC on the game, and still ran for 5+ in the 2nd half, but the Chiefs still relied on Mahomes hero ball. All the blame has to go on Mahomes for how he played in the 2nd half and the mistakes he made. He or Reid needed to figure out to run the ball, or how to run the offense against extra men in coverage. He can learn from it and come back from it and be even better, but not if he explains it away with cliche phrases.

  16. Man coverage is Mahommes down fall,he doesn’t like it that’s why you see him running with the football on a scripted pass play.If you don’t think so,see the loss to Tampa in the Superbowl. Kansas city with that high powered offense couldn’t even get in the endzone.

  17. 4 straight AFC championship games at Arrowhead say a lot about the roster, front office and the coaching. Those things don’t happen by accident but sometimes you get outplayed and lose to a hungrier team.

  19. I would say that considering what happened in their PREVIOUS game, they were LUCKY to be in the AFCCG to begin with.

    They were 13 seconds away from not being…

  21. Guessing the Bills coaches wish they had played to win and not to lose in the final 13 seconds. If so, Chiefs aren’t in conference title game and Mahomes would have no regrets.

  23. It’s not on Mahomes. It is on Andy Reid and Bienemy for the atrocious 2nd half play calling. Also, Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Tyreek Hill in the end zone in the 2nd half, only to have Tyreek not catch the ball.

  24. He will be there again this year to make up for it.

    Chiefs easily lead the division followed closely by the much improved Chargers. The Broncos will make noise with a great D and QB. The Raiders will be in rebuild mode by week 6 when they’re 1-5 or maybe 2-4….

  26. The HC dictates “how” a team plays. If Patty thinks they were “playing not to lose” that’s criticism of the HC. How about looking in the mirror, Patty?

    If I’m Coach Reid I’m getting a QB in this next draft. Need a guy who stands up when he falls down, says, “My bad,” not one who says he got pushed.

  27. That was strange to watch. He was nearly perfect the week before that against the Bills – the 2nd half against the Bengals was one of the worst halves I’ve seen him play.

    They probably should haven’t gotten another Lombardi last year. Missed opportunity for sure. Not taking anything away from the Bengals, but KC wins that game 9x out of 10.

  29. The Bengals were not good enough to be on the same field with the Chiefs and should have gotten blown out. It shows what a little luck can do in some cases. They will be watching the playoffs from home this year.

  31. You got waxed by a better team twice in the second half. That’s why your only WR left.

  33. 60 minute game and Bengals were better both times last year. Cincy will complete the hat trick this year while Chiefs get another year older. Shame they couldn’t have won more than 1 with that crew.

  34. Peyton Manning? 2x SB champ and top 5 all-time QB?

    Sounds like it COULD be a compliment, at least among fans who appreciate the game of football.

