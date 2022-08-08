Patrick Peterson: New defense takes stress off my body, allows guys to make plays

Getty Images

When the Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their head coach earlier this year, most of the focus was on what the arrival of the former Rams offensive coordinator will mean to quarterback Kirk Cousins and the team’s offense.

The alterations to the team under O’Connell are not limited to that side of the ball, however. Ed Donatell is the new defensive coordinator and he’s installing a scheme that’s heavier on zone than the one that was in place last season.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson considers himself a fan of the change of direction in Minnesota.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of stress off my body,” Peterson said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “The opportunity to see a lot of things unfold versus always having to seem like I’m running for my life almost every play for 60 minutes of a football game. Now it’s a change of scenery, for sure, and playing with a little bit more depth, playing with vision against every guy that’s on the football field. Allows guys on the defensive side of the ball to make plays.”

The Vikings defense wasn’t up to snuff last year, which is a big reason why the team has a new coaching staff in place as well as the easiest explanation for the change in mentality on that side of the ball.