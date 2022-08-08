Raiders host Danny Shelton for a workout

Getty Images

The Raiders may be adding some defensive line depth with a former first-round pick.

Las Vegas worked out free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Shelton entered the league with the Browns back in 2015. But Cleveland traded him to New England in 2018. That gives him familiarity with General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, as they were all with the Patriots at the time.

Shelton appeared in 13 games for Detroit last year. He recorded a half-sack, a tackle for loss, and 31 total tackles last year.

Shelton also recently had a visit with the Panthers.

In 100 career games with 72 starts, Shelton has 6.0 sacks, 278 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits.