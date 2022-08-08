Rams activate Kyren Williams, Warren Jackson off PUP list

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are getting two young players back to practice on Monday.

Los Angeles announced the club has activated running back Kyren Williams and receiver Warren Jackson off of the physically unable to perform list.

Williams was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. He suffered a broken foot during the team’s offseason program. In June, head coach Sean McVay said the team expected him to be back at some point in early training camp. Now that’s come to fruition.

Williams recorded 1,361 yards from scrimmage — 1,002 rushing, 359 receiving on 42 catches — and 17 total touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2021.

Jackson has been with the Rams since last November when he signed to the practice squad. He previously spent time with the Broncos and Vikings, entering the league as an undrafted free agent last year.