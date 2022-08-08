Ravens activate J.K. Dobbins off PUP list

Getty Images

The Ravens are getting one of their key offensive players back at practice this week.

Baltimore announced on Monday that running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins tore his ACL during the Ravens’ final preseason game last August. While there was a report late last month that Dobbins may not be healthy enough to begin the season, he strongly disputed that notion.

Now Dobbins can practice with the team as it gets ready for the regular season. Last week, head coach John Harbaugh said he knew how much Dobbins wanted to be on the field.

“Yeah, J.K. definitely wants to go,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s website. “He’s made it very clear, and he’s not just clear in the fact that he tells everybody all the time. But that’s up to the doctors and him, and they’ll work it out. As soon as he’s back out there, we’ll be coaching him really hard.”

A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie, also making 18 receptions for 120 yards. Dobbins averaged a whopping 6.0 yards per carry that season.