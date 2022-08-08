Ravens announce contract extension that keeps Justin Tucker in Baltimore through 2027

Getty Images

The Ravens have had the NFL’s best kicker for a decade, and now they’re hoping to lock him in for the rest of his career.

Justin Tucker, who had two years left on his old contract, has signed a four-year extension through the 2027 season.

The 32-year-old Tucker likely has several more good seasons left in him, and the Ravens want to make sure all of those seasons are spent in Baltimore.

Tucker is the NFL’s all-time record holder with a career field goal success rate of 91.1 percent, and he also set a new NFL record for the longest field goal ever when he hit a 66-yard game winner in Detroit last year.

Even as he closes in on his 33rd birthday, Tucker is showing no signs of slowing down, going 35-for-37 on field goals and 32-for-32 on extra points last season.