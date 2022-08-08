Ravens sign Daryl Worley

Getty Images

Cornerback Daryl Worley is back with the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they have signed Worley to their 90-man roster. He takes the roster spot of linebacker Vince Biegel, who went on injured reserve last week after tearing his Achilles.

Worley signed with the Ravens last December and appeared in one game before the end of the regular season. He entered the league as a 2016 third-round pick of the Panthers and has also played for the Raiders, Bills, Cowboys, and Lions.

The Ravens were looking for more depth at cornerback with Marcus Peters still on his way back from last season’s torn ACL and Brandon Stephens has been out of action with a soft-tissue injury.