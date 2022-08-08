Ravens sign Daryl Worley

Posted by Josh Alper on August 8, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Cornerback Daryl Worley is back with the Ravens.

The Ravens announced that they have signed Worley to their 90-man roster. He takes the roster spot of linebacker Vince Biegel, who went on injured reserve last week after tearing his Achilles.

Worley signed with the Ravens last December and appeared in one game before the end of the regular season. He entered the league as a 2016 third-round pick of the Panthers and has also played for the Raiders, Bills, Cowboys, and Lions.

The Ravens were looking for more depth at cornerback with Marcus Peters still on his way back from last season’s torn ACL and Brandon Stephens has been out of action with a soft-tissue injury.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Ravens sign Daryl Worley

  2. The Ravens have struggled to find players willing to take a spot on their roster. I can understand why the Raven fans are so upset and angry. Going to be a long year in Baltimore.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.