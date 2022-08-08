Report: Cowboys to work out kickers Tuesday, including Brett Maher

Getty Images

The Cowboys cut Greg Zuerlein after he missed six extra points and six field goals last season. They had an interest in re-signing him, but he opted to sign with the Jets.

So, the Cowboys moved on.

But the kicking battle between undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrullahu has not gone as hoped, and the Cowboys will work out three kickers Tuesday.

Dallas is trying out Brett Maher, Matt Ammendola and Cole Murphy, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hajrullahu has converted 84.7 percent of field-goal attempts (50-of-59) from behind a live rush in camp, including an 8-for-8 outing Monday, per Gehlken. Garibay missed at least three field goals each day before going 6-of-8 Monday, improving his summer rate to 55 percent (33-for-60).

Maher kicked for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019, making 49 of 63 field goal attempts. He did make a 63-yarder in 2019.

Maher improved his accuracy to 88.9 percent in eight games with the Saints last season, though he did miss two of 12 PATs.

UPDATE 6:49 P.M. ET: The Cowboys also will workout J.J. Molson, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. “Just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now,” Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay told Archer.