Report: No return timetable for Shaquille Leonard

Posted by Charean Williams on August 8, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard — formerly Darius Leonard — watched practice in street clothes Monday as he continues to recover from June back surgery.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports Leonard has no set return timetable, but the Colts expect him back at “some point” this season.

Leonard’s surgery addressed two discs that were pressing on a nerve and contributing to pain in his legs and ankles last season.

He has made three All-Pro teams in his first four seasons, so the Colts need him this season. But they aren’t going to rush his return.

