Robert Saleh: Mekhi Becton’s knee is stable and seems fine after practice injury

USA TODAY Sports

There was an injury scare at Jets practice on Monday, but things appear to be OK moving forward.

According to multiple reporters on the Jets beat, left tackle Mekhi Becton left practice early after suffering an apparent injury to his right knee — the same knee he had surgically repaired last year. Becton walked off the field with a heavy limp.

But after practice, head coach Robert Saleh said the injury didn’t seem too serious. But the left tackle will undergo an MRI as standard operating procedure.

“The only thing I got is that it’s stable and it seems fine,” Saleh said in his press conference. “[That’s] preliminary, obviously we’re going to get it checked for precautionary reasons. But as of now, it doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal. But knock on wood, hopefully that stays the case.”

Becton played only one game last year. The 11th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Becton was on the field for 14 games with 13 starts as a rookie.