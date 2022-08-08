Sam Darnold: Scott Fitterer told me not to worry about trade rumor

Getty Images

As quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield continue to compete to start for the Panthers, a rumor emerged that Carolina could be shopping Darnold.

But Darnold said he had a conversation with Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer about that report when coming off the field at Monday’s practice.

“I talked to Scott and he said not to worry about it,” Darnold said in his press conference. “So, to be honest, before he even talked to me, I didn’t even see it. So, like I said, like I continue to say, I’m going to continue to do me and do what I can to put myself in a good position and put this team in a good position.”

Even if the Panthers wanted to shop Darnold, it might be difficult to find a partner. Darnold will make $18.8 million guaranteed this season on his fifth-year option, which the Panthers picked up after acquiring him from the Jets last spring.

Plus, the 49ers also have a quarterback available in Jimmy Garoppolo, who would likely be more attractive for a team that quickly needs a starting quarterback.

Darnold still has a chance to beat out Mayfield in Carolina’s quarterback competition. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Saturday that the Panthers won’t decide on a QB1 until after the second preseason game.