Trevon Diggs gets off social media to eliminate “toxic” noise

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has had enough, so he has made a decision to get off Twitter.

“It’s toxic,” Diggs said Monday, via Rob Phillips of the team website. “I used to be on Twitter a lot, but I’m in camp. I’m trying to focus. I’m trying to lock in and just be better every day.”

The final straw came in a pair of practice videos posted on social media in recent days of Diggs getting beat by CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko in one-on-one drills. The drill, of course, favors the offense with no pass rush and no safety help.

Other videos on social media show Diggs breaking up his share of passes.

But none of that stopped the haters from hating.

“I feel like that’s what comes with it. Hate comes with success,” Diggs said. “I don’t put it past somebody. Everyone is obligated to their own opinion. All I can do is control what I can control on the field and let my play speak for itself. I can’t respond to everybody; I can’t reply to everybody. So I’d rather say nothing at all just perform on the field.”

Diggs made the All-Pro team last season with a franchise-record-tying 11 interceptions.