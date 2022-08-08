Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: We’re excited about the progress he’s making

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is continuing to work his way back to practice after undergoing an appendectomy.

According to multiple reporters on the Cincinnati beat, Burrow was on the field for Monday’s walk-through. It was the first appearance he’d made without a golf cart since the procedure.

Head coach Zac Taylor continued to not put a timetable on Burrow’s full return during his press conference. But he does seem encouraged by the quarterback’s progress.

“I think what you see is what you get,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “He looks good to me. He’s starting to get better every single day. Again, I don’t want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it’s been encouraging. he’s back to himself in meetings and so looking good.

“I’ve never had that surgery, don’t know how it feels, so not going to make any predictions, but we’re excited about the progress he’s making.”

Taylor added that he trusts the communication between Burrow and the team’s medical/training staff in determining when the young QB will be on the field in full.

“He knows himself way better than we do,” Taylor said. “We’ve got plenty of time before the opener and I trust we’ll have a good process in place.”