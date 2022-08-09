Aaron Donald calls Josh Allen “Futuristic Big Ben”

Getty Images

We’re less than a month from the start of the NFL season, when the Bills will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Thursday night, September 8. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is looking forward to his matchup with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Donald told the team’s website that Allen reminds him of Ben Roethlisberger, except that Allen can do even more.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy. He’s athletic,” Donald said. “In my opinion, he’s like a futuristic Big Ben. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he’s a guy that ain’t gonna go down easy so you got to come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up.”

As a long offseason comes to an end, football fans can take delight in knowing that we’ll soon see Donald and Allen, two of the NFL’s elite players, facing off on the field.