Ben McAdoo on QBs: We can get out of this pretty good if we don’t resort to cannibalism

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo had to backtrack when he referred to Sam Darnold as the team’s starting quarterback in April, so he’s not making any proclamations about who will win this summer’s competition between Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

McAdoo said on Tuesday that he left his “crystal ball” in his other pants and stressed that the team is going to take its time before making any call about who will be on the field against the Browns in Week 1. McAdoo also said that he’s pleased that the quarterbacks “have conversations and help each other out” because a competition could lead to a “a cold, dark room.”

McAdoo then went the colorful route to share his confidence that things will turn out for the best as long as the Panthers are able to keep operating the same way.

“As long as we don’t resort to cannibalism, I think we have a chance to get out of this pretty good,” McAdoo said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “They’re both going to be better players after we come out of camp and playing really good football. We’re just going to let it play itself out. I think the worst thing you can do is rush to a decision. Just have some patience.”

The Panthers have worked to keep things on an even footing between the two quarterbacks through the first couple of weeks of training camp. That will have to change at some point and the reaction of the No. 2 quarterback will help determine how smooth the sailing remains in Carolina.