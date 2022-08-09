Cardinals sign Cortez Davis, release Nate Brooks

Getty Images

The Cardinals have swapped one cornerback for another on their roster.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Cortez Davis and released Nate Brooks.

Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Hawaii. He initially signed with the Broncos in May but was waived shortly after when Denver brought back Zack Johnson.

Brooks was in his second stint with the Cardinals, signing with the club’s practice squad late last December. He did not appear in a game for Arizona. His first foray with the club was just after the 2019 draft, as he signed with the Cardinals as a college free agent.

Brooks has also spent time with the Patriots, Dolphins, Raiders, Buccaneers, and Titans. He appeared in three games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one game for Baltimore in 2020.