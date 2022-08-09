Chiefs activate Rashad Fenton

Getty Images

The Chiefs got a cornerback back on the practice field on Tuesday.

Rashad Fenton opened camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a shoulder injury, but he joined his teammates for the first time this summer.

Fenton started eight of the 14 regular season games that he played last season. He had 49 tackles and a forced fumble in those games and posted five more tackles in his lone appearance of the postseason.

Fenton joined the Chiefs as a 2019 sixth-round pick. He has 99 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles overall.

With Fenton back on the active roster, tackle Lucas Niang is the only Chiefs player currently on the PUP list.