Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City.

Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer.

A first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2015, Shelton spent three years in Cleveland, two in New England, one in Detroit and last year with the Giants.