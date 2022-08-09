Chris Jones: This year is about our defensive line being gritty

Getty Images

The Chiefs were able to get back to the AFC Championship Game last season before falling to the Bengals in overtime.

But the team’s defense fell off in some key areas during the regular season. Though Kansas City finished eighth in points allowed, the club was 27th in yards allowed. And the Chiefs were No. 31 in surrendering 4.8 yards per carry.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones wants that to change in 2022.

“I think we left a lot of opportunities [out there] last year — our last game of the season on the field,” Jones said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “We were able to make a few changes on the defensive line room, bring my brother [defensive end Frank Clark] back and a lot of familiar faces back. I think this year, it’s about being gritty — stopping the run, stopping the pass, and doing whatever we can to help this defense out.”

Clark agreed to a restructured two-year, $29 million deal in March. Jones noted he’s “always ecstatic” to have Clark around.

“I think Frank played a pivotal part of the success of this team — especially coming in, first year, winning a championship,” Jones said. “Next year, we went to another championship, and AFC last year.

“I think he’s been a huge part of the success of this team, also, so when you have a guy like that back and know what he’s capable of doing, I think he’s almost about to have the record in the postseason in sacks. His success speaks for itself. I don’t have to tell you… I think [I’m] ecstatic to have him back on the defensive line.”

The Chiefs have gone through some significant changes on offense by trading receiver Tyreek Hill. But if Kansas City’s defense can improve in the coming season, that would take some pressure off of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company in replacing him.