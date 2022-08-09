Commanders fire DL coach Sam Mills III

Getty Images

The Commanders have made a significant change to their coaching staff with a little more than a month to go before the start of the regular season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at a Tuesday press conference that the team has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills, who is the son of Hall of Famer Sam Mills, was in his third season with the team.

Rivera told reporters that the firing was the result of a difference in philosophy and that he believed a change was needed based on what he’s seen during training camp. The Commanders have four first-round picks on a defensive line that underwhelmed last season, but Rivera said that the firing was not based on anything other than the present.

Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina will take over Mills’ duties.