Commanders sign Matt Cole

Getty Images

The Commanders added a new wide receiver to the depth chart on Monday.

The team announced the signing of Matt Cole to the 90-man roster. They signed three other players on Sunday, but parted ways with four others so there was an open spot for Cole to fill.

Cole was undrafted out of McKendree in 2020 and he has made the rounds of the NFL over the last few years. He signed with the Dolphins to enter the league and has also spent time with the 49ers, Jets, Giants, Panthers, and Seahawks.

He played one game with the 49ers in 2020 and one game with the Seahawks in 2021. He played exclusively on special teams and was credited with three tackles.