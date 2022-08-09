Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt is addressing a “private health matter”

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator for their trip to Denver later this week.

The team released a statement that Joe Whitt is addressing a private health matter.

“He has been absent from practice, but he has been participating in meetings with coaches and players,” the statement added.

The Cowboys will hold a joint practice with the Broncos on Thursday before beginning their preseason schedule in Denver on Saturday.

Whitt interviewed for a couple of defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

A 15-year NFL veteran, Whitt followed Dan Quinn from Atlanta to Dallas in 2021 after Quinn was fired as the Falcons’ head coach and hired as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Whitt began his NFL career with the Falcons in 2007 before 11 seasons in Green Bay.

Whitt was the Browns’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 before joining Quinn in Atlanta in 2020.