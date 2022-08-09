Diontae Johnson being sued for no-showing his football camp

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson, who signed a two-year extension worth $36.71 million last week, is being sued for an unspecified amount.

The company that organized Johnson’s football camp is suing him in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania for not showing up, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Johnson’s representatives blamed weather-related flight delays for Johnson’s no-show.

FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims Johnson’s failure to appear cost the company “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage.”

The camp was scheduled for May 22 at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh, and a “team photo” with Johnson was included with the $125 admission fee. Other levels of interaction with Johnson were available for additional fees, per Mackey.

FlexWork claims to have reimbursed $36,099.33 in registration fees and issued that much in credits, which, the company says in its filing, is designed to mitigate the damage. In addition, the company alleges it spent more than $10,000 on operational expenses.

The personal service agreement the suit references called for Johnson to pay a cancellation fee of $2,250 if he canceled after April 5 and repay FlexWork for all expenses.