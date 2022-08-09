Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans

Posted by Charean Williams on August 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins and Texans have completed yet another trade as Miami is sending tight end Adam Shaheen to Houston.

The Dolphins announced they are acquiring a 2023 sixth-round selection from the Texans, who get Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Texans needed help at the position with Antony Auclair out with a knee injury, and the Dolphins listed Shaheen fifth on their depth chart behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

Shaheen appeared in 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins after they acquired him in a trade from Chicago in 2020. During his five-year NFL career, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts, totaling 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2017 draft.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans

  3. He’s a solid TE but doesn’t wow in any facet of his game. Good blocker, good hands, and a decent route runner. I’m really surprised Miami got a 6th for a guy they were going to cut anyway with only giving up a 7th.

  4. No surprise here. The Texans add another below average player that no other team wants.

  5. Last time I heard that name, Chicago thought he was the next big thing at TE. I can’t say much though, we were the ones that drafted Ebron.

  7. Meh, he’s a mediocre tight end… at best.
    The fact they got anything for him, is a bit of a surprise.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.