Giants assistant coach Bobby Johnson apologizes for role in practice brawl

Getty Images

Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson apologized Tuesday for his role in the brawl at Monday’s practice.

Johnson didn’t attempt to pacify angry players, but instead intensified things by pushing linebacker Cam Brown.

“The incident [Monday], I take full responsibility,” Johnson said during a regularly scheduled news conference, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I’m remorseful. It can’t happen. It won’t happen again.

“I’ve apologized to the appropriate people. In particular, Cam. I have to be better than that. It’s not what we’re looking for. It’s a regrettable incident that can’t and won’t happen again.”

Near the end of a chippy practice, center Jon Feliciano charged Tae Crowder on a running play. Crowder and Feliciano went at it, and the sidelines emptied. Brown sprinted into the scrum and dragged Feliciano by his collar, which led to Johnson pushing Brown in the chest. Feliciano and Brown then threw punches at each other.

Coach Brian Daboll talked to the entire team after the fight and later met with the principal parties. He implored the Giants to be a team that does things in the “right way” and said what transpired Monday is what losing teams do.

“I would say really for everyone that was involved in that, that is not what we’re looking to do. It has been addressed,” Daboll said. “I spoke to the team. I spoke to the coaches. They know the expectations. We’re not going to lose our composure like that.”

Johnson said “it’s been addressed and we’re moving on.”