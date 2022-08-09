Jaguars bring back EJ Perry

Getty Images

Quarterback EJ Perry is returning to the Jaguars.

Perry’s agent Sean Stellato announced that his client is re-signing with the AFC South club. He was signed by the Jaguars after going undrafted earlier this year, but was cut when they signed Kyle Sloter to the 90-man roster last month.

Perry started his college days at Boston College and moved on to Brown for his final three years in school. He initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after the draft before pivoting to Jacksonville when the Eagles signed Carson Strong.

There’s no word on a corresponding move. Sloter joined Jake Luton and C.J. Beathard as backups to Trevor Lawrence and all four quarterbacks remain on the roster. Beathard has been dealing with a groin injury, but was cleared to return to practice over the weekend.