Jaguars waive Kyle Sloter

The Jaguars signed quarterback Kyle Sloter and waived EJ Perry last month, but they’ve had a change of heart on Tuesday.

The team confirmed an announcement from Perry’s agent that his client was rejoining the AFC South team while also announcing that Sloter has been placed on waivers.

Sloter joined the Jaguars after playing for the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers earlier this season. He completed 168 of 291 passes for 1,798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Prior to his USFL excursion, Sloter spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, Bears, and Raiders without appearing in any regular season games. He was 13-of-25 for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game.

Perry joins C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton on the rungs below Trevor Lawrence on the quarterback depth chart in Jacksonville.