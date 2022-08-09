Jakeem Grant carted off at Browns practice

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns may have a significant injury issue with one of their depth receivers.

Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during 1-on-1 drills at Cleveland’s Tuesday practice with an apparent left leg injury, according to multiple reporters on the Browns’ beat.

Grant signed a three-year deal with Cleveland in March. He’s entering his seventh pro season after Miami selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

He made the Pro Bowl last year as a returner and was a second-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season. He averaged 11.9 yards per punt return between four games with Miami and 11 with Chicago. He also averaged 23.4 yards per kick return.

Grant has four punts returned for a touchdown and two kicks returned for a touchdown in his career. He’s also recorded 100 catches for 1,140 yards with seven TDs in 81 games.

The Browns have had a string of injuries at receiver at training camp, notably with Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell all missing at least a little practice time.