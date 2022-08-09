Jason Kelce having elbow surgery

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce has missed practice time recently with an elbow injury and he’s set to miss some more time after a surgical procedure.

The team announced on Tuesday that Kelce will be having the operation. There was no timetable given for Kelce’s return to the field.

“After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine ‘cleanout’ was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery,” the team said in a statement.

Kelce is heading into his 12th season with the Eagles and he has not missed a game since the 2014 season, so he will have a long consecutive games streak on the line as he recovers from the surgery.