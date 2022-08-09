Jets announce Caleb Benenoch, Chris Glaser signings

Getty Images

The Jets sound prepared to go without right tackle Mekhi Becton for a long stretch after Monday’s knee injury and they announced the addition of two offensive linemen to the roster on Tuesday.

Caleb Benenoch’s impending arrival was reported on Monday and the Jets formalized it with Tuesday’s announcement. They also signed guard Chris Glaser.

Glaser was undrafted out of Virginia this year and signed with the Chiefs this spring. He started 44 games in college, including 12 during the 2021 season.

Defensive end Hamilcar Rashed and offensive lineman Parker Ferguson were dropped from the roster to make room for the new signings. Rashed appeared in one game this year while Ferguson spent last season on injured reserve after signing as an undrafted free agent.