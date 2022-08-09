Jon Allen on Commanders firing Sam Mills: “It’s a great game but a terrible business”

Getty Images

The Commanders fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III today, a surprising decision that left one of his players saddened.

Washington defensive tackle Jon Allen said it hurt to learn that the position coach he has played for since 2020 has been let go.

“At the end of the day, it’s sad,” Allen said, via the Washington Post. “I think me and Coach Sam were getting along really well. We were really making some progress as a defensive unit. It’s the NFL. People just got to remember it’s a great game but a terrible business.”

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has not explained precisely why he fired Mills, citing only “philosophical differences.” It seems likely that there’s more going on: Mills has been on Rivera’s staff for the last 12 years, first with the Panthers and then with the Commanders. It’s hard to see why “philosophical differences” would suddenly pop up during their 12th training camp together.

But whatever the reasons, Mills is now out of work, and Allen is expressing a feeling that many players and coaches have had about the business of professional football.