Josh Gordon: I’m fighting for a spot just like everybody else

We know that the Chiefs are going to have a different looking wide receiver corps in 2022, but we don’t know whether there will be a place in it for Josh Gordon.

Gordon played in 12 games and made seven starts for Kansas City last season, but only caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in his first regular season action since the 2019 season. He said fitting into the offense was “a steep hill to climb” after signing in September and that he thinks this offseason provided him with a chance to build rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

At this point, though, Gordon said he has no inkling if that work has put him in strong position of earning a roster spot.

“There’s no telling. There’s no telling,” Gordon said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I’d say cards are close to the vest I think, as they should be for everybody, for important reasons. More importantly, I just want to go out with the opportunities I get, give them 110 percent. The cards fall where they may, and see what happens. But I do not have an answer for that, to be honest. I don’t. I wasn’t a starter last year, so I’m fighting for a spot just like everybody else.”

Mecole Hardman is the top returning receiver and the team added Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency before drafting Skyy Moore in the second round. If that quartet is safe, Gordon will have to show the team he provides more value than players like Daurice Fountain, Justin Watson, Corey Coleman, and Cornell Powell to stick around for another year.

5 responses to “Josh Gordon: I’m fighting for a spot just like everybody else

  1. It’s crazy to think how severe his punishment was for smoking weed, compared to the punishment players get for sexual assault, or violent crimes.

  2. The Josh Gordon story is over. He could still maybe make a team and come in for a few plays, but he hasn’t been very good for a while. Even when he was on the Patriots 4 years ago they were better without him in the end.

    Despite his suspensions, he really has been over-hyped since his incredible 2013 season in CLE. He’s never really done anything since.

  4. I have no idea why any team even gives this guy a look anymore. He was pretty good when he was younger. The way he keeps getting chances, you would think he was a once-in-a-generation talent, he isn’t.

