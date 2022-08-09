Kliff Kingsbury: We want to be smart with Kyler Murray’s return from COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. But the Cardinals plan to ease him back into action over the course of the next few days.

Backup quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley mainly continued to run the first-team offense at Monday’s training camp practice. But according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray is feeling just fine.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, he’ll feel good enough to cut it loose and keep it rolling,” Kingsbury said, via José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “But we want to be smart.”

Kingsbury also was not worried about the time on the field that Murray missed while out with COVID.

“If he hadn’t been in the same system for the number of years, I would be a bit more concerned. Anytime you’re trying to build your offense and build camaraderie and get the timing down, you’d love for him to be out there,” Kingsbury said. “But everybody deals with something like this. And we’ve kept him locked in mentally, and he’ll continue to do that.”