Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener

USA Today Sports

The Cardinals won’t be playing either of their top two quarterbacks against the Bengals in this week’s preseason opener.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Trace McSorley will start on Friday. Jarrett Guarantano is also set to take snaps as the only other quarterback on the roster.

Murray is just returning from five days away from the team due to a positive COVID test. He was also dealing with wrist soreness early in camp, but Kingsbury said “not much” when asked if that was still bothering him.

“It’s more maintenance at this point,” Kingsbury said. “I expect to see more of him as we get into next week.”

McCoy is dealing with some arm soreness that has kept him from throwing in practice. Both players could return for the second game of the summer, but Kingsbury said Murray “won’t play much, if at all” in the preseason.