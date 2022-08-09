Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Posted by Josh Alper on August 9, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Lynch for suspected driver impairment. Those officers “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.”

Lynch was subsequently booked for driving under the influence.

The arrest comes a day after the Seahawks announced that Lynch would be rejoining the organization in a new role. The team said Lynch will act as a “special correspondent” and that he “will produce creative content for a variety of projects” in that role.

Lynch last played for the Seahawks in 2019 and was also part of the club from 2010 through 2015. He played for the Raiders between those two stints and opened his career with the Bills.

  4. “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” is actually trademarked by Marshawn Lynch.

  6. Lynch proves on day one to be the right correspondent to provide “creative content”.

  7. So sorry to hear this. Bummer. His public persona and his employment with the Seahawks will no doubt take a hit. He gets to amend his trademark to add “I’m just here to get fined & go to jail.”

  9. I’m always amazed that pro athletes go from millionaires to bankrupt (financially or morally) within a few years of being out of the league.

    I suppose it has to do with their talent being used up by age 30-35. They then look around and think, “now what?” The system is set up against them and the league should be responsible to help them out.

  14. I would drink a lot too if I was involved with the Seahawks this season. Going to be a rough year to say the least.

  16. & this clown stood for the Mexican anthem, then sat for the American anthem…never forget!

  17. Just stupid. Call a UBER. What if he killed someone like Henry Riggs? ..and in Las Vegas no less.

