Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Lynch for suspected driver impairment. Those officers “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.”

Lynch was subsequently booked for driving under the influence.

The arrest comes a day after the Seahawks announced that Lynch would be rejoining the organization in a new role. The team said Lynch will act as a “special correspondent” and that he “will produce creative content for a variety of projects” in that role.

Lynch last played for the Seahawks in 2019 and was also part of the club from 2010 through 2015. He played for the Raiders between those two stints and opened his career with the Bills.