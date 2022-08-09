Marshawn Lynch’s car was missing an entire tire when he was arrested

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch, a former NFL running back and recent addition to the Seahawks organization in the role of “special correspondent,” was arrested for DUI on Tuesday. His car was in worse condition than he was.

TMZ.com has the photos. The right rear tire is flat. The right front tire, along with the rim, is gone.

Lynch reportedly left a “trail of damage” before his car came to rest, with marks left on the road and a curb. In addition to the DUI, Lynch faces charges of failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

As an employee of the Seahawks, Lynch is subject to the Personal Conduct Policy. He served a three-game suspension for violating the policy in 2009.