Matt Rhule: What Baker Mayfield’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive

The Panthers aren’t planning to make a public call about their starting quarterback for a little while, but that won’t stop people from reading into decisions and comments concerning Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ahead of that announcement.

One decision that will spur reaction will be how the playing time is divvied up for the preseason opener against the Commanders this week. There’s been no word from head coach Matt Rhule about the team’s plans at this point, but he did offer an update on how Mayfield is settling in with his new team.

The update was a positive one when it comes to Mayfield’s comfort level in an offense he joined just before the start of training camp.

“He’s definitely improving as he gets more and more of a feel for what he can do at the line of scrimmage. . . . What he’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive. He’s making really good jumps,” Rhule said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

The fact that the Panthers traded for Mayfield when they had ample opportunity to evaluate Darnold since trading for him in 2021 suggested that the newcomer had a very good chance at winning the starting job. Rhule’s latest comments don’t do much to push things in the other direction.