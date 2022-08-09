Owners approve sale of Broncos to Rob Walton’s group

Posted by Mike Florio on August 9, 2022, 1:54 PM EDT
Team Earth Announcement
Getty Images

The Broncos finally have an owner again.

For the first time since Pat Bowlen placed the team in trust while he battled Alzheimer’s disease, the franchise has one person in charge of the team. That person is Rob Walton, the former Wal-Mart CEO and the son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.

The vote, which required at least 24 owners to secure approval, was never in doubt. The league announced that it was unanimous.

Walton becomes the richest owner in the NFL, by far. He has a net worth of nearly $70 billion.

Currently, no other teams are for sale. That could change if the owners ever manage to nudge Daniel Snyder out in Washington, or when the Seahawks are sold by the estate of Paul Allen. Any sale of the Seahawks before May 1, 2024 would result in the state of Washington getting 10 percent of the proceeds.

Allen’s sister, Jody, recently issued a statement denying that the team is for sale. It was clear within the broader context, however, that it eventually will be.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Owners approve sale of Broncos to Rob Walton’s group

  1. More bad news for the Raiders, they won’t be getting out of last place for decades now, lolololol!

  2. 3 things that should be a priority for the Waltons:

    1. New stadium that is SuperBowl ready. Paid fully by the Waltons.
    2. Consider a uniform update for 2023.
    3. Pay Wilson a new deal.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.