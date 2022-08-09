Owners approve sale of Broncos to Rob Walton’s group

Getty Images

The Broncos finally have an owner again.

For the first time since Pat Bowlen placed the team in trust while he battled Alzheimer’s disease, the franchise has one person in charge of the team. That person is Rob Walton, the former Wal-Mart CEO and the son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.

The vote, which required at least 24 owners to secure approval, was never in doubt. The league announced that it was unanimous.

Walton becomes the richest owner in the NFL, by far. He has a net worth of nearly $70 billion.

Currently, no other teams are for sale. That could change if the owners ever manage to nudge Daniel Snyder out in Washington, or when the Seahawks are sold by the estate of Paul Allen. Any sale of the Seahawks before May 1, 2024 would result in the state of Washington getting 10 percent of the proceeds.

Allen’s sister, Jody, recently issued a statement denying that the team is for sale. It was clear within the broader context, however, that it eventually will be.