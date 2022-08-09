Report: Jameis Winston will “miss a few days” of practice, skip preseason opener

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a foot injury. Or an ankle injury.

Whatever the condition, he’ll be out of action for a little while.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Winston will miss a few days of practice, and that he won’t play in the preseason opener against the Texans on Saturday.

There’s no reason to think it’s a serious injury for Winston. But there’s also no reason to expect the Saints to be candid about it, if the situation were something more than a short-term thing. Actual or perceived desperation would drive up the price to be paid for another quarterback, both in trade compensation and in salary.

And, obviously, the first name that will emerge if any quarterback gets injured is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.